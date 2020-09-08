Senator Mark Warner sits out virtual debate with opponent Daniel Gade

Ahead of the debate, which pivoted to a town hall, Gade said he’s disappointed, but not surprised.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Mark Warner was a no-show for a virtual debate with Republican opponent Daniel Gade on Tuesday.

A Warner aide told WDVM that he had a scheduling conflict. “He was never scheduled to attend this event,” she said.

Ahead of the debate, which pivoted to a town hall, Gade said he’s disappointed, but not surprised. Warner dropped out of a climate action debate in Chesapeake last week. “A campaign is simply a job interview and a political position is just a job. The people of Virginia deserve to see the applicants for the job face-to-face as much as they can,” Gade said.

The debate was hosted by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “When I’m elected, I will represent all [of Virginia] not just people who live in red areas so I’m absolutely happy to go into Arlington,” said Gade, a resident of Mount Vernon and American University professor.

The military veteran worked for the Trump Administration before he started at American. He clinched the Republican nomination in June against two opponents. Since then, he’s been hosting socially distant events around the state. “I’ve never run for anything before. I’m not a career politician so the campaigning part is new and fun for me and I think that really resonates with voters.”

Warner and Gade are slated to debate on September 23 and again in October. Senator Warner barely won in 2014 against Republican Ed Gillespie, with 49.1 percent of the vote. Gillespie took home 48.3 percent.