Senator Mark Warner hosts virtual Town Hall

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM)– U.S Senator Mark Warner held a virtual town hall Thursday, April 16 at 4:30pm on his FaceBook page.

According to Senator Warner, over 22 million Americans are currently unemployed. During this time of economic insecurity, Senator Warner addresses updates to the CARES Act as well as discussing his actions in the Senate to protect Virginians during this outbreak. One of his proposals in response to COVID-19 is the importance of adopting a definitive testing standard in America.

“We are still way behind much of the world on testing, there is some good news happening in the testing field more tests are coming on and. I’ve been very disappointed that there has not been a single federal cite where we can find data on how many tests are being given in every state county, what types of tests, what’s coming on board…,” said Warner.

Senator Warner announced that he has partnered up with Johns Hopkins University to create a site with detailed testing information. Other questions Warner answered include:

What can be done to keep the postal system functioning?

“I strongly support keeping the postal system running. I believe postal workers are our frontline runners at this point. We need to go ahead and supplement the funding, we didn’t do that in the CARES Act, but we need to suplement the funding in the postal service in short term, to make sure that kind of essential service is provided. This is something we have to address in the next bill.”

What is being proposed to help Virginians stay safe and healthy if President Trump prematurely opens up the country?

“That power is left to the states and localities. President Trump never put into place any lockdown order. At the end of the day, I would rely upon Governor Northam and local elected officials because they are ultimately in charge of making sure public safety is maintained.”

What are we doing about keeping 1099 workers safe and protected during this pandemic?

“I am happy to say in the CARES bill when we expanded the unemployment benefits we made sure that all workers, 1099’ers, freelancers,sole-proprietors all qualify for unemployment and for the next 16 weeks unemployment says whatever Virginia will traditionally give you the federal government will bump up an additional $600 per worker, per week for those 16 weeks.”

What is being done to expand protective equipment PPE for military and other health officials?

“I think if we had a national spreadsheet on who is making what on PPE we’d be better served. This is an area where there needs to be a stronger chain of command. I think we’re going to get better on this but in the interim, I think this has been one of the biggest failings in our response has been PPE.”

For the full FB live click here.