Senator Kaine slams Trump’s move on border funding

$77M in military construction funding would be pulled from Va. for the border wall

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia is calling out President Trump for reallocating military construction funding to pay for his border wall.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump will shift $3.6 billion of funding from military construction projects to construct 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, the Democratic lawmaker called the president’s decision foolish, stating that of the $3.6 billion, over $77 million would be coming from Virginia. According to Kaine, that funding would have gone toward four projects: improvements to a ship repair facility, improvements to two warehouses that store hazardous chemicals, and a cybersecurity command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

“These are just examples of projects all over the country in more than 20 states where the president is cannibalizing the military budget to pay for his foolish border wall,” Kaine said.