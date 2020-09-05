Senator Kaine holds virtual meeting, asking for public commentary on USPS mail delays

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Friday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual meeting open to the public to discuss issues with the U.S. Postal System.

Many residents shared the same problem that their mail has been delayed sometimes two to three weeks when it used to take two to three days to arrive. Many of these residents rely on critical medication, putting them in a severe situation if it does not arrive on time.

One resident shared an emotional story about her father’s hospitalization in New York, relying on the mail service to send him letters since she cannot visit him.

All residents collectively shared their troubles with the mailing system to Kaine, detailing that the issues began over the summer.

Kaine stated when the Senate returns on Tuesday, and he’s focused on two priorities:

“The two immediate priorities are trying to find a next bill to help families and small businesses and individuals with challenges with Covid. And second to try to do what we can in tandem with governors like Governor Northam and others to shore up the American institution that hundreds of millions of people rely on” said Kaine.

The controversy with the USPS begun with the election of new post master, Louis DeJoy in June. Kaine pointed out how DeJoy has no background with the Postal Service.

Kaine is working to make a change stating “we’re not going to accept this as a new normal,” when referencing reported mail delays.