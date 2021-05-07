Senator Kaine discusses infrastructure during Winchester visit

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine made a visit to Winchester, Virginia on Friday.

During his visit, he met with city leaders including Mayor John David Smith to talk about I-81 infrastructure needs as Congress works to create a bill that aims to improve infrastructure. Senator Kaine also took a walking tour of Winchester to visit local businesses and talk about how the pandemic has impacted them.

Senator Kaine also made stops to several other areas in the Shenandoah Valley earlier this week.