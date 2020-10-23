Senator Kaine and Jennifer Wexton discuss the importance of keeping ACA to benefit Virginians

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia officials Senator Kaine and VA-10 Representative Jennifer Wexton came together Friday to highlight how Virginians have benefited from and still depend on the Affordable Care Act.

The focus of the conversation was ensuring that critical health protections established by the ACA remain intact, although the supreme court will hear a case soon that could eliminate it. Residents also expressed their need for the ACA.

Jane, a Northern Virginia resident who depends on ACA, said, “Prior to the Affordable Care Act trying to find insurance when we changed jobs, our premium went to from $400 to $3400. We were considered high risk and identified individually, however, my son with two conditions was the most expensive of us because of our cost for medications to keep him alive on a daily basis because he takes insulin and has to monitor that.”

Others expressed their concern for affordable health care and the need for the ACA to stick around. Kaine and Wexton said expanding Medicaid in Virginia will remain one of their top priorities.