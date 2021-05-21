Sen. Warner speaks with community and business leaders

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM )– Senator Mark Warner made his way to Ashburn to speak with community members on how the U.S. can best support India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business leaders, the first Indian-American Ambassador and representatives from the Indian Embassy focused on how the U.S can improve ties with the Indian-American community. Along with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Warner co-chairs the bipartisan Senate India Caucus. With India dealing with increased numbers of deadly COVID-19 cases, Senator Warner reached out to the Biden Administration, urging them to help India combat the crisis.

Keerti Yendamuri, a student at Buffalo University, said, “If there’s any way that we can help India right now especially with what’s going on with COVID, and I have family friends and friends that are suffering greatly from this horrible horrible disease, but if there’s anything you can do to help it will be greatly appreciated.”

Sen. Warner successfully pushed the Biden administration to provide medical supplies and surplus vaccines to countries like India and others struggling to contain the COVID-19 virus.