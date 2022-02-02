Sen. Tim Kaine urges state of Virginia to continue aiding resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is calling for his state to remain open to the remaining Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement.

He commended the resettlement efforts made by various organizations and the Department of Homeland Security and announced during a press briefing on Wednesday that 68,000 of the 76,000 Afghans who were evacuated to the United States have been resettled into communities across the country.

Fort Lee in Prince George’s County was the first of eight domestic military bases to house refugees as they began their new life in America. Fort Pickett and Quantico Marine Corps Base were also temporary housing sites and all three in Virginia have since closed down as all of the refugees there have been resettled. The other five temporary housing sites were located at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort McCoy Army Base in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas, and Camp Atterbury in Indiana.

Now Sen. Kaine is asking his state to open their doors once again.

Virginia is one of the states that are most common for these families want to come to because we already have a sizable Afghan community in Virginia,” Sen. Kaine said. “So it’s up to all of us to try to help these individuals who have partnered with the United States when it was dangerous to them, to try to help them be successful and communities around the Commonwealth and around the country.”

Sen. Kaine also highlighted that the remaining 8,000 Afghan refugees should be resettled by mid-February according to a Pentagon briefing that was held before his press briefing.