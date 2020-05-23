Sen. Tim Kaine surprises George Mason 2020 graduates during virtual commencement

University President Anne Holton happens to be married to the senator.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Interim President Anne Holton says George Mason University is working on coordinating an in-person graduation ceremony for its seniors. Meanwhile, she congratulated the Class of 2020 by a virtual commencement celebration Friday.

Holton also happens to be married to Senator Tim Kaine, who surprised graduates Friday afternoon by making an appearance to say congrats. Another special guest included Stacy Abrams, a Georgian politician who has recently shown an interest in being presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

