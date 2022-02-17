Sen. Tim Kaine speaks on potential government shutdown

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine weighed in on the potential government shutdown ahead of this Friday’s deadline for the bipartisan spending package agreement.

Senate leaders are working to pass a short-term funding bill to extend funding through March 11.

Lawmakers are rushing to round up all the votes needed for a continuing resolution.

Senator Kaine is confident that the Senate will come to an agreement.

“I do not think there’s going to be a shutdown, I believe we’re going to get this full-year budget deal, and it’s going to be a very positive one.”