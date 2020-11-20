Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump’s refusal to concede makes America look unstable

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference on Thursday to address the GOP’s refusal to accept the election results.

Senator Kaine stated that the Trump administration’s refusal of a peaceful transition puts the United States at risk and sends a message of instability to the rest of the world. He explained that the firings of key officials like Mark Esper, the Secretary of Defense, and Chris Krebs, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security.

Esper publicly disagreed with the President in June when he opposed the motion to send troops to cities where protests were erupting. Esper’s opposition to using active-duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump and put a strain on their relationship according to the Associated Press.

Chris Krebs was terminated after he tweeted out a report citing 59 election security experts saying there is no credible evidence of computer fraud in the 2020 election outcome. The announcement of his termination came over the same platform just hours after he tweeted the report.

Sen. Kaine stated that these things are being done “just out of personal peak and retribution.” He also emphasized that “they’re sending a message around the world that the United States is very unstable.”

Senator Kaine told reporters on Thursday that he attended a meeting with his Senate colleagues and members of the Trump administration. The attendees were briefed on Trump’s transition plan as well as the administration’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plans.

“Thus far, there is zero evidence that the Trump administration is willing to do anything to work in tandem with the Biden transition on the pivotal questions of how a vaccine, once developed, will be distributed.”