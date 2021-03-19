Sen. Tim Kaine reintroduction of his (JOBS) Act, supporting job training programs

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and U.S Representative Abigail Spanberger discussed legislation that will support students and work-access training for in-demand career fields.

“Jumpstart Our Business by Supporting Students (Jobs Act)” is the name of the reintroduced legislation. If passed, it will expand a grant called “Pell,” which gives eligibility to help close the skills gap so workers can afford job training and credentials that are essential in today’s job market.

Kaine said, “It takes the Pell grant program which is a remarkable program that offers grants to students and their families if their income qualify, so they can use grants to pay for college education. It expands Pell grant eligibility to also allow those grants to be used at high-quality career and technical programs.”

According to officials ensuring students have access to a variety of post-secondary programs has become even more critical in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the end of 2020, more than 10 million Americans were unemployed, and 3.7 million of those individuals have suffered permanent job loss according to Kaine. These workers will need access to postsecondary education and training to reskill and reenter the workforce.