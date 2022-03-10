VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine is voicing support for the spending bill to include more aid for Ukraine.

The House of Representatives passed the 1.5 trillion spending bill on Wednesday. Senator Kaine says he wants the bill to include humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

“Here in the United States, we have the omnibus that will pass. They will have very significant aid for Ukraine, humanitarian and military aid,” said Kaine.

He believes the passing of the bill will prevent a government shutdown.