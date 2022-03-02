VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D) made remarks on the crisis in Ukraine during a media briefing on Wednesday, calling for more sanctions and aid to be sent to the country.

“This is an illegal war waged by a desperate, authoritarian tyrant,” said Kaine.

The senator said there is “no justification” for the war, further calling other countries to impose further sanctions.

“They need to be done in tandem between the U.S. and allies, which makes them so much stronger,” said Kaine. “We already see them having a dramatic effect on the ruble.”

Kaine said the government is working to send increased military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with a deal that may potentially be reached in a matter of days.

“I believe we will reach an appropriations deal within the next week that will do just that,” said the senator.

The government also explores other options, citing a potential investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

“I have been calling on the International Criminal Court to convene an inquiry about Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, and I was gratified to hear that the ICC is launching an inquiry,” said Kaine. “Now, we are already scheduling hearings about war crime and genocide crime against humanity.”

The senator said he is continuing his work to back Ukraine further. Kaine helped introduce legislation back in January called the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022 to impose steep costs on Russia in the event of a Kremlin attack on Ukraine.