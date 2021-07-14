Sen. Tim Kaine introduces legislation to help family caregivers and support direct care workforce

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine introduced legislation on Monday to provide direct care to the direct care workforce and family caregivers.

Kaine introduced his supporting our direct care workforce and family caregivers act to give over $1 billion in support to direct care workers who provide care for adults with disabilities as well as family caregivers. According to Kaine with low staffing and low wages across the country due to the lasting effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important to offer this support now more than ever.

“The direct care workforce, talk about a workforce that has been on the front-line in the last year and really see tremendous challenges. We need to provide support because we don’t want to see what the direct care workforce what we may be seeing in some other sectors of the economy,” said Kaine.

According to Kaine “Currently, 4.5 million workers – including nearly 2.3 million home care workers – make up the direct care workforce, and this industry is expected to grow by more than a million jobs by 2028, not including the jobs that will need to be filled as existing workers leave the field or exit the labor force.”

The bill aligns with President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.