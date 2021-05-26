Sen. Tim Kaine highlights maternal and infant mortality along with racial inequities in maternal health

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to further discuss his bipartisan bill to reduce maternal and infant mortality and promote the vaccination of pregnant women.

According to the CDC, in 2018 the maternal mortality rate for African American women is 2.5 times higher than the mortality rate for white women. The purpose of the mothers and newborns success act is to help reduce the racial inequities in infants and maternal.

Sen. Tim Kaine said, “What we’re trying to do is do better data collection and also be more innovative in funding best practices. The effect of all the maternal mortality bills starts to take us down that path so we can reduce the unacceptable disparity.”

Kaine said the maternal mortality rate for Latino women is not drastically different than African Americans, but it could be an undercounting problem due to some Latino women not coming forward because of immigration issues.

This legislation will help address these significant inequities by strengthening support for women during and after pregnancy, promoting maternal health research and data collection, and ensuring women are better matched with birthing facilities that meet their specific needs.

According to Kaine, this legislation is more crucial than ever as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected communities of color.

The Mothers and Newborns Success Act would: