Sen. Tim Kaine discusses bipartisan stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, DC. (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the bipartisan stimulus bill.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday to protect the American economy, workers and families during the coronavirus pandemic. Kaine said this stimulus bill will focus on five areas, which will include a check for American citizens, up to three months of unemployment for those who need it, loans to small businesses, significant support to hospitals and the public health infrastructure and state and local government support.



Kaine said he wants to continue to focus on more legislative action but he thinks the bill that the Senate will possibly pass Wednesday will be the single largest bill that the congress will pass in response to this significant challenge.