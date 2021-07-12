Sen. Tim Kaine discusses bilateral and government issues

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to discuss his recent visits to Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, and Guatemala to talk about issues with government officials, civil society and business leaders

Back in March, Senator Kaine introduced legislation to recognize the 9th summit of the Americas for leaders across the region to reaffirm their shared values to work together in addressing the hemisphere’s most important issues. Kaine said the U.S Embargo isn’t the problem, the issue is the repression by the Cuban government.

“I have been gravely disappointed in the Cuban response to the united states beginning to open up relations and I think the citizens there have been gravely disappointed,” Kaine said.

Kaine said he still looks for President Biden to ensure the summit advances hemispheric commitments to lower trade barriers and support peaceful efforts by those in Cuba.