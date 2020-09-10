Sen. Tim Kaine brings up concern to NIH officials about vaccine research and development

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine spoke with officials from the National Institute of Health about COVID-19 vaccine research and development.

Kaine pressed NIH director Dr. Francis Collins on vaccine research and development. According to Kaine, his main focus was getting answers out of Dr. Collins on the Trump Administration’s decision not to join the COVID-19 Vaccine’s Global Access Facility (COVAX), which will develop, administer, and distribute vaccines worldwide.

Kaine said, “I can see no tangible benefit to the United States not participating in COVAX. We’re looking at multiple vaccines in the theory that competition is good, and then they may emerge the contenders that we want to. It seems like the diversification of portfolio seems like we have nothing to gain from withdrawing from Covad, that’s my own opinion.”

Kaine also inquired about leading vaccine contenders that will require two doses and expressed concerns that those who get the first dose might not get a second.