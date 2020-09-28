Sen. Kaine questions CDC director of removal of guidance warning, pertaining to airborne COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In a Senate hearing, U.S Senator Tim Kaine urged the CDC Director for answers when it comes to the coronavirus.

Kaine asked about the removal of the CDC’S statement saying that there is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles remain suspended in the air. He also highlighted the removal as an example of the Trump Administration’s poor communication and management of the COVID-19 response.

Sen. Tim Kaine said, “When you put up a document at the CDC that you have just testified as accurate, then it changed to suggest that the risk is more minimal by someone for some reason, it contributes to the massive confusion that is so troubling to scientist and people. That can make people wonder is the vaccine going to be safe?”

Kaine also pressed the CDC Director of being a member of the Trump Administration and suggesting COVID-19 is an invented crisis when people have died of the virus.