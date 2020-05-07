Sen. Kaine pushing for more federal relief funding

Kaine said one of his goals right now is to push for additional relief funding for individuals as well as state and local governments

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to update Virginia communities on the coronavirus and his efforts in congress to help those in need during this critical time.

Kaine said one of his goals right now is to push for additional relief funding for individuals as well as state and local governments. According to Kaine, he is also speaking with businesses regularly alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about the proper safety measures and phases being enforced due to COVID-19.

Kaine said, “Listening to the national health experts and his own instinct as a physician he is trying to apply the administrations 3 phase re-opening of the Commonwealth. Governor Northam has said this that is definitely the case that the re-opening may not be equal everywhere that some communities possibly some rural communities where exposure have been low.”

Kaine said with over 3 million Americans out of work, people are worried, and he understands why and will continue to keep the community updated with new legislation.

