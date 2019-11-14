Sen. Kaine, McConnell suggest increasing tobacco purchase age in effort to combat vape-related illness

Meanwhile, Kaine is also calling on President Trump to pull through on a promise he made in September to clear the market of flavored vapes.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 17-year-old received a double lung transplant in Detroit this week after vaping damaged them beyond repair. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) responded to that case on Thursday, as his bipartisan bill to combat vape related illnesses awaits Senate approval.

Kaine and Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) bill, which proposes to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, is part of a combined bill to lower healthcare costs. On Thursday, Kaine called the epidemic “frightening,” as he recalled visits to high school students in Harrisonburg and Arlington.

While Kaine calls on the Senate to pass his bill, he’s also calling on President Trump to pull through on a promise he made in September to clear the market of flavored vapes if they haven’t been approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

On Wednesday, Kaine heard from an FDA official. “He was suddenly backing away from whether the administration is going to do what they announced with such fanfare in September,” said Kaine. “That causes me great concern.”

A juvenile is considered to be vaping at a problematic level if they smoke at least 20 days of the month.