Sen. Kaine introduces bill to support hotels recovering from the pandemic

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine introduced a bill called the “Recall Act” with Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) to support hotels recovering from the pandemic.

This bill will freeze the daily allowances for federal employees on government travel at their higher pre-pandemic amounts for the next two years to help hotels that serve government travel get a fair rate. According to Kaine, federal travelers are a big part of the hotel’s industry’s customer base.

“The bill we have has a lot going for it. We were able to get this done last year, kind of freeze the rates from the year before in the middle of the pandemic and we were able to get it done and so we have strong optimism that we’re going to be able to get the same thing done this year,” said Kaine.

According to Kaine, this bill would ensure a fair rate calculation by directing the General Services Administration to base per diem rates on data from 2018 and 2019, prior to the pandemic’s impact on travel.