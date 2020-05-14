Sen. Kaine holds press conference, pushes for additional relief funding due to COVID-19

One of Kaine's goals is to push for relief funding for individuals as well as state and local governments.

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to discuss recent updates on the coronavirus and his efforts in Congress to push for additional funding.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Kaine continues to help those in need who have a been effected. One of Kaine’s goals is to push for relief funding for individuals as well as state and local governments. He also discussed the high death rate and Trump’s administrations failure to mitigate the death toll.

Kaine said, “The United States has now surpassed South Korea in the number of test and even in testing per- capita, in the 5th month of the pandemic. We’ve done that, but in the critical months of February and March there was still a chance to contain the spread of virus. South Korea was doing testing 40 times that in the United States.”

Kaine also highlights millions of Americans lacked access to health care before COVID-19, and the massive job losses in the last months threaten to take health insurance away from millions of Americans.