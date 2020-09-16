Sen. Kaine holds conference to discuss his latest efforts in congress along with concerns from the Trump Administration

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine discussed his latest efforts in Congress, along with some concerns from the Trump Administration.

Senator Kaine discussed recent reports that the Trump Administration transferred detainees from COVID-19 hot spots to Farmville, Virginia in order to access federal agents to end peaceful protests in DC. Kaine also discussed his push for a bipartisan compromise on COVID-19 relief.

Sen.Tim Kaine said, “Senator Warner and I were furious when we heard the reason for these transfers and we’re demanding answers from the DHS. I will be honest I don’t expect to get good answers because they seem to want to flout accountability, and if they’re willing to flout the law to do this then they will certainly probably flout congressional efforts to get answers. But I do believe they need to be called on the carpet.”

Kaine also urges Virginians to be aware of the start of early voting in Virginia is on September 18th.