Sen. Kaine expresses disappointment over lack of action by General Assembly

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine lashed out against Virginia lawmakers who chose to adjourn the General Assembly’s special session without taking action to prevent gun violence.

Members of the general assembly were called to a special session by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam following the deadly Virginia Beach shooting.

However, legislators did not pass any measures to enforce gun control, echoing the failed bill to require background checks for guns purchased at gun shows that came about after the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007, when Kaine was governor.

“What a disappointing outcome, in the aftermath of so much heartbreak and heartache and tragedy caused by gun violence in Virginia, for the legislature to come together with the opportunity to do something,” Kaine said. “It didn’t have to be what the governor put on the table. Republicans could propose strategies if they wanted to. But instead they came together and orchestrated an immediate adjournment. Tucking their tail between their legs and leaving Richmond without acting to keep people safe.”

The general assembly will reconvene in mid-November to reconsider new legislation.