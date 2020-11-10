Sen. Kaine discusses the work ahead for the Affordable Cares Act

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — With President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris set to take office soon, Senator Tim Kaine discusses the work ahead of them.

COVID-19 relief and other key priorities to help struggling Americans continue to be Kaine’s focus. During a press conference held on Tuesday, Kaine touched on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments California v. Texas, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court on a case that could take away the Affordable Cares Act.

Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia said, “On health care, the good news is we will have an administration, the Biden Administration that’s not going to be working to undercut the Affordable Cares Act, they will be working to save it, that’s been a problem for the last four years. We’re still going to have to find republican senate colleagues to join us in that, and I think that’s where the work will be.”

Attorney General Mark Herring also raised concerns on what’s at stake for the ACA and how protecting Virginians’ health care will continue to be a priority for him.