Sen. Kaine discusses the ACA possibly being at stake with the nomination of Judge Amy Barrett

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine discussed what’s at stake for the Affordable Cares Act after Monday night’s Senate vote.

October 26th the Senate voted on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Her nomination raises concerns for democrats like Senator Kaine, who said he’s worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act. According to Kaine, he said the rushed nomination of Barrett will work toward killing the ACA.

“Trading out Justice Ginsburg who had written that the ACA was an appropriate exercise of congressional power for Justice Barrett who has written very critically about the ACA, who criticizes Justice Robert’s opinion that upheld the ACA in 2012 gives them they think the means to kill it. If they kill it it’s going to affect millions of Americans, tens of millions, and millions of Virginians,” said Kaine.

Kaine said the pre-existing condition protection, Medicaid expansion, the ability to buy insurance and get a subsidy to bring down the cost of insurance are just some of the things that can be at stake if the ACA is overturned.