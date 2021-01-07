Sen. Kaine discusses riots at Capitol and the urgency to turn to 25th amendment, remove Trump

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM )– With Wednesday’s events at the Capitol, Senator Tim Kaine held a conference to discuss the urgency to turn to the 25th amendment.

As President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office in 2 weeks, Kaine wants to see the removal of President Donald Trump, after he encouraged his supporters during the insurrection at the United States Capitol. Kaine said the 25th amendment was designed specifically to be used in circumstances where a President was unable to carry out designed functions of the job.

Kaine said, “Yesterday was the last straw in that. Clearly, he feels “Okay I’m on my way out the door, I don’t mind trashing the place” and that’s just not a metaphor, that’s what happened yesterday. We cant have a President who believes it’s okay on the way out the door to trash the country. He just did incalculable, incalculable damage to the country.”

Kaine went on to say he will be calling for an investigation into how a security breach was allowed to happen and saying there were ”major errors” in planning and a noticeable disparity comparing the response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations earlier this year.