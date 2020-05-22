Sen. Kaine discusses new pilot program that will allow people to online shop for their groceries

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to discuss his continuous efforts to push for relief funding for individuals affected by the pandemic.

With COVID-19 having an impact on millions of Americans, Kaine is pushing for funding for individuals as well as state and local governments. In his press conference he also discussed Virginia’s request to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program otherwise known as SNAP, which will allow residents to order their groceries online during the crisis.

Sen. Tim Kaine said, “This is an important safety move. People not having to go in the grocery store, but also folks who are working in the grocery store. We got word earlier this week that Virginia and other states are being added to this pilot project now. 90% of SNAP participants will have access to online purchases.”

Kaine said SNAP will go along way in helping older Americans, single individuals, and family households keep food on the table.

