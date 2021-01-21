Sen. Kaine discusses future plans under Biden administration

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — With President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris now sworn in, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine discussed Wednesday’s Inauguration and what Virginia can expect from this new Administration.

As many watched the history being made on Wednesday, Kaine is now ready to see the work that will be done. In his press conference, he highlighted the importance of the Senate confirming Cabinet nominees, along with Biden’s Trillion dollar COVID relief agenda.

Senator. Tim Kaine said, “The Biden team has laid out their vision last week for a comprehensive first piece of legislation, a COVID bill. My staff and I are working on that very significantly. I’m on the budget Committee and one option for that bill is using a budget reconciliation process that will enable us to do much of it with simple majority rather than a 60 vote majority which is often needed in the Senate.”

Kaine also mentioned his belief that Virginia will be better under the Biden Administration because instead of creating division as many were accustomed to under the Trump Administration, Biden plans to reach out.