Sen. Kaine discusses efforts to pass a COVID-19 relief package and what Virginians can expect

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Discussions about a second stimulus check and efforts to pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package continue in Congress.

According to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Virginians can expect an emergency relief bill to get us into the first quarter now since the COVID-19 vaccine has been deployed, significantly creating an economic lift. Kaine also said the decision of a stimulus or recovery bill is in the hands of the Biden administration.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) Virginia said, “It looks like the final deal is going to be very close to the 748 unemployment assistance, small business assistance, health care assistance including money for accelerating vaccinations, public transit, and significant funds for education both higher-ed and K-12. It’s going to reflect a lot of really important investments that are needed right now.”

Officials said there could be a second round of stimulus checks. The amount is still up in the air, however, it could possibly be $600 to $800 per person.