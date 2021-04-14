Sen. Kaine discusses American Rescue Plan, focusing on Virginia’s infrastructure

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine highlights how the American Rescue Plan is continuing to provide relief to Virginians.

The American Rescue Plan is meant to help families, workers, small businesses and local governments recover from the health and economic impacts of the virus. Transportation and public transit are two of the points Kaine is focusing on to allow workers to travel to and from work.

Sen. Tim Kaine said, “We’re going to decide to make a historic investment in infrastructure in Virginia and around the country. As I traveled in Virginia over the last two weeks, 9 days on the road in different regions of the state, again and again, I heard about the need to do significant work on Virginia’s infrastructure. Road, rail public transit, and port improvements.”

To allow our frontline workers to travel to and from work and to ensure our transit systems are able to survive the pandemic and continue to serve commuters, the American Rescue Plan includes:

$1.4 billion for transit systems in the DC metro region including WMATA

including WMATA $56 million for transit systems in Hampton Roads

$6 million for transit in and around Blacksburg

$342,115 for transit in and around Bristol (TN-VA)

$5.3 million for transit in and around Charlottesville

$817,426 for transit in and around Fredericksburg

$884,390 for transit in and around Harrisonburg

$542,634 for transit in and around Kingsport (TN-VA)

$3.4 million for transit in and around Lynchburg

$30 million for transit in and around Richmond

$3.4 million for transit in and around Roanoke

$219,506 for transit in and around Staunton-Waynesboro

$3 million for transit in and around Williamsburg

$241,677 for transit in and around Winchester

Kaine said some Virginians are calling for an infrastructure bill but as of now the infrastructure work force is not sufficient to get the job done.