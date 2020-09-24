Sen. Kaine discuss his concerns with the Supreme Court

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference to discuss problems with the Supreme Court and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying wish.

Kaine discussed what’s at stake with the Supreme Court vacancy and his efforts to call on his republican colleagues to honor their own words and commemorate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that she not be replaced until after the American voters have weighed in this November.

Sen. Tim Kaine said, “Having watched them for 8 years they view this, as the opportunity to finally repeal the affordable CARES Act. The Trump administration has been trying to do this since day one, things like executive sabotage, repeated court cases, and a vote on the floor of the Senate that came down to this dramatic vote by John McCain in August of 2017.”

Kaine said this has been an ongoing issue, and he will continue to raise awareness and hold the republican party responsible for their actions.