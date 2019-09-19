Sen. Kaine calls out President Trump over rising tensions in Middle East

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — US. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) called out President Trump on Thursday for his actions toward Iran following the alleged attacks by Iran against Saudi Arabia.

The Democratic senator said the United States should not get itself involved with yet another war in the Middle East, especially not to protect Saudi interests.

“Saudi Arabia and Iran are neighbors,” Kaine said. “They have to manage their own relationship. They have to de-escalate tension in the region because their proxy war is hurting people throughout the region. The united states should try to play a role in de-escalating tensions but we should not be ratcheting them up the way the President is.”

He added that given Saudi Arabia’s track record on human rights and the upcoming anniversary of the assassination of the Saudi Arabian dissident and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi, the United States should not be supporting the Kingdom or Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Kaine added that should President Trump move toward military action on behalf of Saudi Arabia, he would push for a vote in the Senate to stop the president.