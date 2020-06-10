Sen. Kaine: bipartisan support for less police force at protests

Congress is expected to vote on a provision in the Defense Authorization Bill that would block the use of funds or personnel from being used to infringe upon the First Amendment rights of those who are peacefully protesting.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Congress is expected to vote on a provision in the Defense Authorization Bill that would block the use of funds or personnel from being used to infringe upon the First Amendment rights of those who are peacefully protesting. Last week, U.S. Park Police deployed tear gas to move protesters – ahead of D.C.’s mandated curfew – from the area as President Trump walked to Lafayette Square for a media opportunity. The president later said he is considering deploying military personnel across the country to stand up against Black Lives Matter protesters.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Tuesday that the amendment has growing bipartisan support. Police officers are often shielded from punishment for constitutional violations under so-called “qualified immunity.” On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others unveiled their criminal justice reform bill called the Justice in Policing Act, which includes qualified immunity reform. Over the weekend Attorney General William Barr said “I don’t think we need to reduce immunity to go after the bad cops because that would result, certainly, in police pulling back,” and on Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president had not reviewed the proposed legislation. Kaine is advocating for adjusting qualified immunity and requiring police accountability and victim compensation.

Also this week: Senator Kaine says he’s turning the dial on focusing on rights for military spouses – not veteran spouses – including access to childcare and mental healthcare on military bases, and appropriate compensation if a spouse has to leave a job (with accrued sick or vacation leave) to move.

Senator Kaine moved to Richmond in 1984 to be a civil rights lawyer and said Tuesday that he plans to continue his mission by introducing a number of Senate initiatives about economic justice, protecting workers rights to organize, resources to train skilled workers, policing reforms, and health equity (discrimination in healthcare system and high infant mortality rates in the African American community). Kaine also said he would continue to support the creation of a national commission of reparations for African Americans because “the governments have never been held accountable for what they created.”

“You know, I just realized that 36 years of work has just not been enough. It’s been insufficient. We still have too far to go and no one can rest on their laurels or no one can say because ‘Virginia’s moving in a better direction,’ we will assume that it will continue to move that way,” Kaine said.

