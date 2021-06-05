Sen. Jennifer McClellan hosts “Get Out the Vote” events in Northern Virginia as final push before primary

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Democratic candidate Sen. Jennifer McClellan campaigned across Northern Virginia on Saturday, as a final push before the gubernatorial primary on June 8th.

“I am so excited to be running for governor and to be not only someone who makes history, but someone who builds a better future,” said McClellan.

The senator held an event at Key Middle School in Springfield, greeted by canvassers and supporters. Delegates Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) and Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax), as well as former U.S. Representative Leslie Byrne, showed their support.

“Virginia really needs a governor who brings a new perspective, with the experience to get things done and has been doing the work to lead Virginia forward and to build our party, and that’s me,” said McClellan.

McClellan will be making history if she becomes the nominee, and ultimately, the title of governor. The senator would be the first woman governor in Virginia, and the first black woman governor in the nation.

When asked about her plan to defeat GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in November should she win the nomination, McClellan says the key to success is motivating and expanding her base.

“We’re going to leave no corner of Virginia untouched, and we’re just going to get everyone out to vote and we will win,” she said.

Springfield was just the first stop in Northern Virginia. The candidate also made appearances in Loudoun and Prince William Counties on Saturday.

McClellan also plans to host “Get Out the Vote” events in the southern region of Virginia in the days leading up to the primary.

Mcclellan is running against four other Democrats for the nomination, including former Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe.