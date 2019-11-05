Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to Manassas to support local Democrat leaders

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Bernie Sanders visited Manassas, Va. Monday to support local Democrat leaders.
More than 400 people came out to Jerani’s Coffee and Tea shop to show their support for local candidates who will be running in the elections. Just one day before voters head out to the polls, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont came to Manassas to influence voters to vote for their local democratic candidates, including Del. Lee Carter.
