Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to Manassas to support local Democrat leaders

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) -- Now home to the Arlington Historical Society, the former Hume school is the oldest school building in Arlington County. "They put on events, they put on lectures, and they maintain this museum, which has some rotating exhibits as well as a permanent collection," said Charlie Clark, who has volunteered for the organization for about 20 years.

Clark can add "historian" to his resume; on behalf of the Historical Society, the columnist has compiled photographs of Arlington -- both old and new -- and turned them into an interactive Story Map. "It's supposed to give you a feel for what it would be like if you were on a morning stroll -- either on foot or, say, on horseback or in a car -- in 1920," said Clark.