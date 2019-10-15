Section of Route 7 to become freeway, VDOT to remove stoplights

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Leesburg, VDOT and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority debuted their Route 7 and Battlefield Parkway interchange project on Tuesday; a major reconfiguration of East Market Street that will remove two traffic signals to ease congestion in the area.

The interchange will make for a signal-free trip from Clarke County to Sterling. Battlefield Parkway will also feature a shared-use path and sidewalk to encourage pedestrian and bicycle use. According to VDOT, 100,000 vehicles travel through the intersection every day.

Chairman Martin Nohe of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority says the improvements are expected to save a total of 3 million hours of travel by 2040. “That’s 3 million hours that people who live and work in this area get to spend time with their families, get to spend being productive at work; get to do things they enjoy rather than spending time in their car,” said Nohe.

The $77.3 million project will call for off-peak lane closures along Route 7 until the project is expected to be completed in fall of 2021. Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burke says the town, VDOT and local law enforcement are working with the public to design detours while Battlefield Parkway is closed for about 300 days.