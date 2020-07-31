Second suspect arrested in Sarah Curran murder case

Larry Mullenax (left) and Clara Perdue (right) are both suspects in the murder case of Sarah Curran, a Winchester woman who was found dead in July 2020. Photos courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A second suspect was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Sarah Curran.

Curran was reported missing in Winchester on July 22. Soon after, The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found her body and arrested a suspect in the case — 25-year-old Larry Mullenax.

Now, the sheriff’s office says suspect “Clara Perdue may have assisted Mullenax in attempting to dispose of Curran’s remains after she was killed.” Police did not specify the charges Perdue may be facing. Mullenax was charged with second degree murder.

