Second suspect arrested in Sarah Curran murder case

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A second suspect was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Sarah Curran.
Curran was reported missing in Winchester on July 22. Soon after, The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found her body and arrested a suspect in the case — 25-year-old Larry Mullenax.
Now, the sheriff’s office says suspect “Clara Perdue may have assisted Mullenax in attempting to dispose of Curran’s remains after she was killed.” Police did not specify the charges Perdue may be facing. Mullenax was charged with second degree murder.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Temperatures trend below average to start August
- Gym trainers give tips on how to workout while wearing a mask
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19
- Surveillance released in Silver Spring Dunkin’ burglary
- Senator highlights racial and geographic disparities in maternal health
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App