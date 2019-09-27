Second suspect arrested in Dumfries murder case

Virginia

Devonte Ivy was killed on September 16

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A second suspect was arrested by Prince William County Police Thursday, in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Dumfries last week.

The victim, Devonte Lee Ivy, was fatally shot in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries the night of September 16, according to police.

Police made their first arrest in the case last Wednesday, charging Edward Kusi-Johnson, 18 of Danville Road in Woodbridge with murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Through investigation, detectives identified the second suspect as Jamie Monroe, 21, of Hyattsville, Maryland and charged him on Thursday with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A picture of Jamie Monroe was not available at time of publication.

