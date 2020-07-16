Second Lady Karen Pence talks mental health at Shenandoah National Park

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK (WDVM) — After a few months off, Shenandoah National Park’s park rangers are clocking in as the park reopens. Second Lady Karen Pence and Secretary of the Department of the Interior David Bernhardt paid a visit to a handful of those park rangers Thursday.

Environmentalists have criticized Bernhardt for his environmental rollbacks, but the former Colorado lobbyist had only heartfelt things to say about the protected land and the Second Lady. “The outdoors plays such a critical role that’s why some of you work so hard to ensure that we had access,” Bernhardt said.

Second Lady Pence is the Lead Ambassador for the PREVENTS program, President Trump’s new initiative to prevent veteran suicides. PREVENTS, or “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide,” aims at improving mental health outside of medication.

“Right now mental health is at the forefront of everybody’s mind in the country. Really, around the globe,” Pence said. “And the silver lining in that is that now we can talk about our mental health more than we have in the past because everyone’s facing it.”

PREVENTS encourages veterans and others to ask for help, do something that helps you, talk about your struggles and your successes, and if all else fails, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline. “Do what you know helps you,” Pence suggested. “Maybe sometimes you just need to say, ‘You know what, I can’t make that meeting, I just need to go take a hike.’”

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

