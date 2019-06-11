Second-grader battling Leukemia sworn in as an honorary police officer

A young boy fighting Leukemia was sworn in as an honorary Front Royal police officer.

Orion Perry is 8-years-old and was diagnosed with Leukemia on July 1, 2017. His mom says they have about another year and a half to go as they continue to fight Orion’s battle with cancer. His second-grade teacher recently organized a Relay for Life walk with a local #GoldTogether team to honor Orion and make him feel like a superhero for the day.

“Living in a town like front royal it just makes you feel special, something like this when everyone reaches out. It makes a bad thing much nicer,” said Orion’s father Jeff Perry.

Orion says he overjoyed and hopes to be a police officer when he grows up.