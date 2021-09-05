Second annual Old Town Festival of Speed & Style returns to Alexandria

One of the 90 cars featured at the festival on Sep. 5, 2021.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After being pushed back multiple times due to COVID-19, the annual Old Town Festival of Speed and Style was held in Alexandria on Sunday.

Over 90 vintage and antique cars lined King St. and Market Square, featuring a fashion show, live music and street vendors. The festival was a concept created by car enthusiast and local business owner, Rick Myllenbeck.

“I had the idea that it would be really cool if we brought in some pretty neat cars and share it with the community. That was about four years ago, we had our first event in May 2019,” said Myllenbeck.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and although it’s only the festival’s second year, locals were lining up to display their cars.

“Word got out that we were doing something special here in Alexandria so it fueled itself…We had to turn away about 30 or 40 cars,” said Myllenbeck.

Alexandria local Ivan “Drivin’ Ivan” Katz had one of the cars from his collection on display. He says it’s a great way for car lovers such as himself to come together in the community.

“I grew up in Alexandria, I went to high school here, so Old Town is special, and I think this event is special too,” said Katz.

Proceeds from the event benefit charities like the USA Metro Washington-Baltimore Mission: The USO and ALIVE! Alexandria, a non-profit supporting those less fortunate in the community.

Myllenbeck says the event isn’t just a cool car show — it benefits the Alexandria community.

“It’s a win for members of the community because they get to see these cars up close, it’s a win for the restaurants and businesses because these people that are looking at the cars will then go and have lunch, and it’s a win for charities as well,” said Myllenbeck. “It’s a lot of fun, and I’m so happy to be able to do this.”

The event was presented by Burke & Herbert Bank. The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aimed at raising funds to be donated to both local and national charitable organizations.