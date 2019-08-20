Search continues for missing Fairfax County firefighter, friend

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A massive search is underway for two firefighters, including one from Fairfax County, who went missing after a fishing trip over the weekend.

Justin Walker is a master technician for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. He was last seen on Friday setting out for a fishing trip from Port Canaveral, Florida with Brian McCluney who is a member of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. The U.S. Coast Guard began the search on Friday when the pair didn’t return from their trip as expected. So far only a gear bag belonging to McCluney has been found about 50 miles off the coast.

“Justin is the kind of guys that if at 2 o’clock in the afternoon I need to give him a call and say ‘hey, I need help building something or moving something,” he’s the first person at the door ready to go,” said Joseph Herrera, director, of IAFF Local 2068.

A handful of members from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and IAFF are in Florida assisting in the search which has been expanded to South Carolina.