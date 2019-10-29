Scout and Molly’s Boutique celebrates Shop-For-A-Cause Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scout and Molly's Boutique will be donating a portion of all of their proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — October is shop-for-a-cause month at Scout and Molly’s boutique in Reston, Virginia. Their goal is to support local women fighting breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scout and Molly’s Boutique will be donating a portion of all of their proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. This foundation largely supports women fighting breast cancer and breast cancer survivors. The store manager believes it’s crucial for the boutique to do their part in supporting this cause.