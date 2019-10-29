Schools temporarily placed on lockdown after nearby shooting sends one to hospital

Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Three Manassas schools were temporarily placed on lockdown on Tuesday as officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m.

Manassas City police officers have detained the shooter. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital. While investigators believe this was a targeted incident, they also believe it was isolated with no immediate threat to nearby residents.

We’ve had quite a few residents come out and inquire as to what’s going on,” said Sergeant A.G. Barahona. “We are updating them… we are also notifying everyone via our social media.”

The nearby schools were released on their normal schedules.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency phone number at 703-257-8000.

