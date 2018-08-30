School Zone safety laws resume as school begins in Fairfax County Video

Alexandria, Va. - As students return to school..Local law enforcement reminds drivers to take caution and follow school safety zones laws.

With eyes on the radar, Officer David Winter, watches closely for school zone violators. He watches for people speeding, and distracted driving which he says is the leading cause of accidents. When the lights on school zone signs are flashing the speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Anyone caught going above that limit can be fined hundreds of dollars Or worse.

"Worst case scenario if you actually get into a crash in a school zone and injury a child or God forbid kill a child, it could ruin your life. You can charged with manslaughter or vehicle manslaughter," said Officer David Winter with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officer Winter says he issued over 500 tickets for school zone traffic violations at that intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Battersea Lane during the 2017/2018 school year.