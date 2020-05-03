School teachers use the skills they teach to give back to those in need

"Once you find the pattern that you really like you can burn through them pretty quickly"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Schools family and consumer science teachers use essential skills to help students connect school with real life.

Kelly Merritt, an eighth grade middle school teacher, decided to start making masks for those in need once Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam announced his “Stay At Home” order.

Kelly Merritt, Belmont Ridge Middle School Teacher said,

“Once you find the pattern that you really like you can burn through them pretty quickly. I make mine in kind of a assembly line so I do 20 at a time and I do each of the same steps over and over again.”

Merritt is one of 17 educators involved in the effort, and said they have donated masks to several health care facilities in need, but also to her community.

“My neighbor is a Firefighter so I’ve been giving some to him, and a lot of my friends with kids. I’ve been making smaller masks, my son is 6, so they need some for their children if they’re outside” said Merritt.

During a time of uncertainty, making masks has left a tremendous amount of impact on Merritt.

“It’s really a great craft to know, it can be very useful for so many different things in life and we’re realizing right now that it’s something that we actually need to keep ourselves safe. I feel really proud to know how to do this and that I teach other people how to do this” said Merritt.

With LCPS cutting the sewing budget last year and adding it back this year, teachers are timid that they may cut it again due to the pandemic. Merritt hopes along with other FACS teachers that they realize how this is an essential skill that helps the community.