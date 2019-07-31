School system alerts parents of data breach

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah County Public School system is alerting parents of a third-party data breach.

Shenandoah County schools were notified by Pearson, who is the parent company of a product called Aimsweb, that a third party had breached their security system. Obtaining names, date of birth and email addresses of students. Aimsweb is an assessment tool that has not been used by the school system within the last two years.

“That prompted us to put information on the website and to make an all call to families letting them know that this had happened. So if we find out any more information from Pearson we’ll certainly let others know about it,” Dave Hinegardner said, director of administrative services and strategic planning for Shenandoah County Public Schools.

The software was used in elementary and middle schools in Shenandoah County.